Deputy Premier chides contract doctors who refused Sarawak postings, reminds them of Hippocratic Oath

KUCHING (July 28): The over 200 contract doctors who rejected postings or failed to report for duty in Sarawak have been reminded of the purpose of the profession.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian stressed doctors must stay true to their profession by putting the interests of patients above all and holding steadfast to the Hippocratic Oath, regardless of where they are stationed.

“Do not forget the purpose of medicine. If your purpose for medicine is based on your needs and lifestyles, then that is not medicine. Medicine is a normal profession; you help out whenever you need to and that is how you can do your part,” he told reporters after officiating at the Spina Bifida Awareness Workshop 2023 here today.

He said it was sad to note the young doctors had refused the offers to work in the state when many other who wanted the posts could not get them.

“Don’t even bother to apply if you don’t want to come to Sarawak. Do not have this prejudice and bias against Sarawak, otherwise you will never be successful in life, as this indirectly reflects the type of thinking that you have.

“We are not going to put you in the jungles of Borneo forever, although here offers you lots of other opportunities that you may otherwise never have,” he stressed.

He pointed out that despite coming from the jungles of Borneo, young doctors in Sarawak have been able to be competitive nationally and globally.

Dr Sim cited Dr Diana Foo, a clinician researcher at the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), who was named one of the 25 emerging leaders by the World Heart Federation.

“Even the Newsweek (magazine) has named Sarawak Heart Centre as among the Top 100 in Asia Pacific. This is because we have doctors and nurses who are passionate about their jobs.

“We have proved to the whole world, that even in the jungles of Borneo, we can do good work because of all the good people helping us,” he said.

He added Malaysia is doing well in terms of the doctor to population ratio.

“In West Malaysia, they do much better; the only remaining places that the ratio is still not so good are Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

“And I want to tell those people who do not want to come to Sarawak that they do not know what they have missed.”

During a visit to Mukah Hospital last week, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni revealed over 200 doctors offered contract positions to serve in Sarawak have either turned down the offer or failed to report to work.

He said they were among the 800 doctors who had been offered contract positions by the Ministry of Health.

Lukanisman had urged the holdouts to accept their postings in the state.

