Eastern Field Commander: Army camps in Sarawak, Sabah to benefit special allocation

KUCHING (July 28): Army camps in Sabah and Sarawak that are in a state of disrepair will benefit from the special allocation of RM110 million announced by the government for the maintenance and repair of dilapidated buildings and army personnel homes.

Army Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi said the allocation will also be distributed to the First Division to repair, improve and maintain the Armed Forces Family Home (RKAT) and residential buildings.

“We will improve the conditions (facilities) because the allocation needs to be spent this year and we will also focus on the maintenance of RKAT including the eastern field headquarters which is in deteriorating condition,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here, today, he said they have applied to the Army development committee to get some amount from the allocation to carry out maintenance works at the headquarters.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said a total of 448 projects to repair and maintain the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) quarters will be implemented through additional allocations announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 7.

Anwar said the government approved the additional amount after seeing the deplorable and neglected condition of military housing.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sofi said he paid the courtesy call on the Premier of Sarawak to discuss the use of technology in the defence force to improve the level of security in Sarawak. – Bernama