Energy transition roadmap: Putrajaya’s nod for Sarawak’s green energy initiatives, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (July 28): The launch of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) Part 1 is a recognition of Sarawak’s efforts in developing renewable energy, said Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

“Sarawak welcomes wholeheartedly the launch of the NETR, first part. It is very heartening that Sarawak’s contribution to renewable energy, through our hydroelectric power, green hydrogen projects, and carbon capture as part of our national contribution to climate change is acknowledged,” he said in a statement.

The NETR launched today by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli in Kuala Lumpur, is expected to open up investment opportunities of between RM435 billion and RM1.85 trillion by 2050.

This is expected from 10 wide-ranging catalytic initiatives to be introduced with the launch, which puts in motion recent policies announced by the Economy Ministry and the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC).

Among others, Rafizi said the NETR opens up the hydrogen gateway in Sarawak as it implements rounds of projects to emerge as the hydrogen hub in the country and put in place the framework of carbon capture and storage (CCS) so that catalyst projects could be implemented in these two years.

Dr Hazland said Sarawak remains guided by the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), which is the blueprint for Sarawak’s transition to a developed society by 2030.

“The goals and framework set out within the NETR are very much aligned to the PCDS 2030 and are compatible with what Sarawak has set out to accomplish,” he said.

He pointed out that in the carbon space, Sarawak has been awarded a license for Carbon Trading and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) in March 2024.

In this respect, he said the state encouraged more projects and initiatives to generate more carbon credit from Sarawak to be sold to domestic and international markets.

The revenue from selling carbon credits will further accelerate the sustainable development projects in Sarawak, he said.

“Apart from unlocking hydrocarbon reserves for Kasawari and Lang Lebah via the CCUS projects listed in the NETR, Sarawak is also in discussion for Industrial CCUS to decarbonise our local industries and energy systems, reducing the amount of greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere,” said Dr Hazland.

He pointed out that Sarawak was also developing its own Energy Transition Policy and Integrated Energy Roadmap to ensure that the aspirations and goals set out in the PCDS 2030 are achieved.

“We welcome many more collaborations in the clean and new energy space and welcome the rollout of the second part of NETR later in this year,” said Dr Hazland.