Fed up Lambir folk attempt to fill potholes along Pan Borneo feeder road

MIRI (July 28): Long-suffering locals fed up with the lack of action on a pothole-riddled Pan Borneo Highway feeder road in Lambir have decided to pool their resources and work together.

The unhappy road users attempted to fill some of the potholes with bricks today.

They said inaction by the authorities forced them to act as they have long endured hazardous conditions along the stretch, especially on rainy days.

Spokesman Stephen Thien said road users have heard excuses many times on road repairs.

He called on the federal and state governments to pay urgent attention to the issue as it affects the people on the ground.

Many lorries use the uphill stretch and lorry drivers have also complained that it is hazardous due to potential erosion and uncut grass, he said.

When contacted, Public Works Department Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ung said culvert failure repairs have already been proposed under emergency work.

However, he explained they are waiting for Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to relocate the stay wire cable near the culvert.

He said the relocation work is expected to be completed by Aug 11.

“Then probably concessionaire Endaya could start work the next day on 12th August,” he said.