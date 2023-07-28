Firefighters travel 220km to destroy beehives in Apoh Baram

MIRI (July 28): A team of three personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Marudi travelled 220km from their station to SK Long Bemang, in Apoh Baram yesterday to destroy two beehives.

In a statement, Bomba Marudi said the school headmaster called at 9.30am for help to remove the beehives.

“Upon receiving the call, the team was immediately dispatched to the school located some 220km away on a boat.

“They arrived at the school at 12.45pm,” it said.

The team took about an hour to destroy the beehives by spraying them with insecticide and burning them.

The operation ended at 1.50pm.