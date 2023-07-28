Former MP says govt should fund rural Starlink internet connection

MIRI (July 28): The government should provide fundings to the respective MPs and assemblymen to enable rural communities to enjoy the Starlink Consumer offerings, said chairman of Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) Datuk Mutang Tagal.

The key is to ensure there is dedicated, reliable and stable power supply as equipment damage occurs when there is constant interruption in power supply.

A former MP and businessman from Ba Kelalan, Mutang said the Orang Ulu community welcomes Starlink as one of the country’s wifi and internet service providers that could give them broadband coverage irrespective of their location in the interior of Sarawak.

“The more the merrier and we hope that competition will bring prices and rates down, and Starlink will certainly narrow down the digital gap between the urban and rural communities,” he said.

The Starlink consumer offerings include Terminal cost priced at RM2,300 which Mutang said was for mid-range mobile phone with monthly recurring cost of RM220 for 100Mbps Downlink and 5-10 Mbps 4Px Uplink Anywhere in Malaysia.

As there is no monthly contract, customers can opt not to pay in certain months. Mutang suggested that a cluster of about five families in a longhouse or village could share a terminal with each family paying a one-time cost of RM370 or a monthly cost of RM52.

However, Starlink requires about 120W of power and this can easily be powered by affordable solar power in remote areas.

The bigger challenge is that, Starlink, like other rural broadband providers, is the issue of repair, maintenance of its terminal, and servicing its clients in the rural areas.

“Every terminal is ordered online and installation is undertaken by the consumers under DIY concept with instructions that come with the ordered kit. Damaged or faulty terminal will have to be sent to Starlink Malaysia, which will take time to repair,” he said.

Damage occurs when there is constant interruption in power supply and this should be addressed by the government for the rural community to enjoy reliable broadband connection.

Mutang, also the OUCCI chairman, said Starlink Enterprise and Maritime packages would be welcomed by the chamber as it would enable them to communicate faster and better as speed is essential in business operations .

Currently, broadband speed in the interior is at snail pace due to congestion as consumers spend a lot of time watching Netflix videos under Connect Me facilities.

These consumer segments in the interior are expected to benefit from the enhanced technology of Starlink which is part of Elon Musk’s global presence.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier Department Datuk Gerawat Gala agreed that cost was a major consideration for Starlink uptake by the rural community in Sarawak.

“If the installation cost and cost per usage is high and if this new technology is dependent on satelite transmission, eg VSAT, there will not be of much difference in the existing telecommunication facilities available in the remote areas.

“The cost of logistics, installation and charge per usage may not be affordable too,” he added.