Four illegal migrants detained near border in Lubok Antu

KUCHING (July 28): Four foreigners have been detained by the Malaysian Armed Forces near the Batu Kaya border post in Lubok Antu today after they were found to have entered the Sarawak border illegally.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said the four men were walking and acting suspiciously some 100 metres inside the Malaysian border when they were stopped by a patrol team around 4pm.

“Checks by the patrol team showed that none of them have any valid travelling documents,” said the statement.

It is also believed that the four migrants aged between 20 and 48, have entered the country through a “jalan tikus” (illegal border tracks).

Checks on their belongings found no contrabands, with only their smartphones and RM2,860 worth of cash in their belongings.

After the checks and their identities were recorded, they were ordered to return to their country via the Nanga Badau checkpoint on the Indonesia side.