Hasidah heartened by PM’s praise for Sarawak’s bid to create green energy out of hydrogen

KUCHING (July 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement praising Sarawak’s focus on its bid to create green energy out of hydrogen as one of the examples that the state is way ahead in the country reflects that it has a solid development plan, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“Because we have that economic strategy which is outlined in our PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy), so maybe YAB Prime Minister feels that our development strategy for 2030 is something solid and good and should be followed, I think.

“And this shows that we in Sarawak are heading towards and implementing the right policy, as it has been recognised by Prime Minister himself,” the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that praised Sarawak for its effort going forward using hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).

She told reporters this after launching a charity event in conjunction with the day of ‘Ashura of Maal Hijrah at the Semariang Senior Citizens Activity Centre in Kampung Malaysia Jaya, Astana here today.

She elaborated that the state government’s effort through legislation shows how Sarawak really wanted to transform its economy in line with global development focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability.

She also said that the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had repeatedly called on the federal government to focus on the circular economy as a way forward to enhance Malaysia’s economy.

“I think Sarawak’s CCUS initiative taken by YAB Premier – our state is the first state in Malaysia to have such measures.

“This leads to us moving our economy to a new level of economy, green technology. And I think this has led our Prime Minister to give his support to our initiative.

“Because we are the ones who started this initiative and we made this initiative, not only announced but we also made it into legislation to make sure that we can implement the infrastructures for CCUS.

“I think this is what our country should do. I am sure that our Prime Minister must have discussed this with our Premier and maybe they thought that we should work together on this matter for the sake of Malaysia. This is the new way forward for the country,” she added.

On Thursday, Anwar in his speech at the launching of Madani Economy said Putrajaya should emulate Sarawak’s efforts to pioneer vehicles using hydrogen energy and CCUS.