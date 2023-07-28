KROOM’s Data Clean Room best solution to address cyber security threats

KUCHING (July 28): As the digital world becomes increasingly dependent on data and privacy, data protection has become one of the main important tools to address data privacy, said cyber security experts.

Thus, they said this is where KROOM’s Data Clean Room (DCR) plays an important role in protecting user data from growing cyber threats.

According to VYPA Malaysia Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) M Vijjayandran, KROOM is one of the best solutions for companies and individuals to address data protection and security due to the rising number of cases involving data breaches.

“It is a platform and not an application that can be downloaded by users. This means KROOM will not share data with other parties without permission and is a very secure and private DCR.

“KROOM uses onion layer security technology that ensures user data cannot be accessed or stolen by irresponsible parties.

“This platform is also integrated with other services in one place safely, such as banking, finance, health and so on which are not available on other platforms,” he said during the Tek Talk programme by K Media Marketing which was broadcasted live on Facebook last night (July 27).

During the talk, two important topics were discussed – “How Clean Data Rooms Can Empower Digital Transformation And End User Data Privacy Violations” and “How You Can Leverage Clean Data Rooms To Improve Customer Experience, Innovation and Growth”.

Meanwhile, NETSTAIRS.Com Inc CEO Dr Ahmad Moradi said the setting up of the KROOM platform was the result of several years of research and collaboration with many publishers, advertisers and television network companies.

Ahmad, who joined the Tek Talk from Florida, United States, said the platform’s goal to protect the data of its users or customers first would definitely enable companies to share data without compromising the privacy of individual users, and they have become particularly important in the digital media industry, where personalised advertising is a key part of the business model.

With such a security level, he said, a variety of interesting content such as technology, media, entertainment could be placed under one platform.

“If there are complaints or concerns, we will investigate our customers and if there are negative elements we will remove them from the entire system,” he said.