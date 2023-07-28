Kuching Festival Folk Dance happening on Aug 6 at Sarawak Hockey Stadium

KUCHING (July 28): The Kuching Festival Folk Dance will be making a comeback this year after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its ninth edition this year, the show will have 645 participants showcasing various costumes.

The organising chairwoman, Cr Judy Kho Poh Gek, mentioned this year’s performance holds a special significance as Kuching city celebrates its 35th anniversary.

“The performance will take place on Aug 6 at 6pm at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium. We are inviting the public to witness this colourful show,” she said during a visit to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng at the Kuching South City Council building yesterday.

The participants have been practicing for months to ensure the show’s success, she added.

The show will have 26 local teams and 11 teams invited from Lawas, Miri, Kelantan, Sabah, Bintulu, Sibu, and Sri Aman.

The performance will last for two hours.