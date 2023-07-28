Kuching Fest’s International Friendship Cities Night to feature performances from S Korea, China, Japan

KUCHING (July 28): In conjunction with 2023 Kuching Festival, the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is bringing back the International Friendship Cities Night (IFCN), to take place at MBKS Theatre from July 29 to 31.

In a statement today, MBKS said the programme will feature four MBKS Friendship Cities, namely Guro from South Korea, Quanzhou and Zenjian from China, and Asuke from Japan. Their last performance here was during the 2019 Kuching Festival.

“This coming Kuching Festival, the cities will be performing on Saturday (July 29) during the launch of Kuching Festival Fair from 5.30pm-8pm; Sunday (July 30) from 7pm-9pm; and on Monday (July 31) from 7pm-8pm.

“Performances will involve K-pop group Carmen from Guro, South Korea; singing and musical from Quanzhou of Fujian Province and Zhenjian from Jangsu Province in China; and Japanese Drum performance from Asuke, Japan,” it said.

On that note, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng invites all Kuchingites to come and support the performances from the Friendship Cities.

“Bring your family and friends to the MBKS Theatre at night to enjoy the performances,” he said.