Marine police seize diesel worth RM177,620 during raids on Sibu stores

SIBU (July 28): Sibu Marine Police Region 5 seized 24,100 litres of diesel estimated to be worth RM177,620 during ‘Op Kontraban’ raids on two stores here yesterday (July 27).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said two suspects, aged 39 and 55, were also arrested during the 9.30am operation at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

“An inspection found the diesel in the 1,800-litre and 1,000-litre capacity barrels at the stores without a valid licence and permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN),” he said in a statement.

Also found during the inspection were seven oil pumps and nozzle hoses, a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, and a lorry.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The suspects and all the seized items were handed over to KPDN for further action,” he added.