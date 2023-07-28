Ministry seizes fake STIHL, Vivo products worth over RM145,000 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 28): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized fake STIHL and Vivo products worth a total of RM145,634.50 here and in Kota Marudu.

KPDN Sabah director Georgie Abas said on Wednesday (July 26), KPDN officers and the registered trademark owner for STIHL products raided two premises in Kota Marudu.

During the raids, KPDN officers seized numerous fake STIHL products namely two chainsaws, 63 saw blades, and 62 spark plugs valued at RM8,471.

The following day, KPDN officers and the registered trademark owner for Vivo products raided three premises here.

“About 818 smartphones, 253 USB data cables, and 104 units of quick charge travel chargers, all fake Vivo items, were seized from the three premises with a value of RM137,163.50,” Georgie said in a statement today.

He said the cases will be investigated under Section 102(1), (b) & (c) of the Trademark Act 2019.

Georgie added similar operations will be carried out and urged the public to continue to make complaints related to the misconduct of traders.