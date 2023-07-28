M’sian tourism bodies to host trip for European media

KUCHING (July 28): Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta), State Tourism Offices (STO) and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will collaborate to host a media trip for European media professionals.

This media trip is aimed at promoting Malaysia and sourcing emerging European markets, said Matta in a press release.

“The Malaysia Travel Media Get Together networking event held at the Matta Pavilion during ITB Berlin 2023 attracted more than 40 media professionals, bloggers and key opinion leaders (KOLs).

“The event provided an opportunity for Malaysian STO partners such as Tourism Perak, Penang Global Tourism, Sabah Tourism Board and Tourism Selangor to engage with the media,” said Matta.

The media professionals selected for this trip will embark on STO’s specialised itineraries, to highlight new, iconic tourism attractions in the four states.

It will provide participants with first-hand experience and coverage opportunities of Malaysia’s remarkable destinations.

Flights, which comprise Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings will be sponsored by MAG and will showcase the comprehensive coverage provided by the airline group to destinations throughout the country.

The event is wholly supported by Matta’s Technology Partner Fusionex, a global leading AI and data technology provider that develops and manages mattaonline.travel – an online marketplace where consumers can purchase a wide variety of value-for-money holiday packages.