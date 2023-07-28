MV Tung Sung: Efforts to refloat capsized ship near Sebuyau continue today

KUCHING (July 28): The operation to refloat MV Tung Sung, which capsized near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau on July 19, will continue today.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said work to refloat the ship started yesterday.

“Our focus now is to refloat the ship and to determine if the remaining bodies of the other four crew members are still trapped inside,” he said.

He explained the search and rescue operation’s forward base at the Sebuyau public jetty closed at 4pm yesterday and would reopen once MV Tung Sung is refloated.

“For now, all operations will be managed by the Kuching Maritime Rescue Sub Centre,” he added.

Since the start of the search and rescue operation on July 20, only the bodies of four out of the eight crew members have been recovered.

MMEA said a group of fishermen found four bodies floating some 15 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung on July 22 between 1pm and 5.25pm.

They were brought to the Sebuyau Fisheries Department jetty before being handed over to the police for further action.

The police have not publicly identified the recovered bodies.

Onboard the ship were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, and Tun Lin Oo; as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.

They were aged between 20 and 52.