MV Tung Sung: Identities of recovered bodies yet to be determined, awaiting DNA samples, says police

KUCHING (July 28): The identities of the four crew members from the ill-fated MV Tung Sung who were found floating at sea by a group of fishermen on July 22 have yet to be determined.

Simunjan district police chief DSP Wong Tee Kue when contacted today said they are still waiting for DNA samples to compare with the bodies to arrive in Malaysia.

“We cannot confirm if the four bodies recovered are the four foreign nationals or the four locals from Sibu,” Wong added.

Onboard the ship which capsized on July 19 were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, and Tun Lin Oo; as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus earlier this week said the bodies of the four remaining victims might still be trapped inside the capsized ship.

“Our effort now is to refloat the capsized ship which is still ongoing by a private company,” said Zin Azman in a statement.

He said once the ship has been refloated, only then divers from the Fire and Rescue Department are allowed to enter the ship for a search mission.

On another note, Zin said the operation to refloat the ship today faced several challenges due to strong winds and waves which were recorded between 1 to 1.5 metres high.

“An oil leak was also detected at the capsized ship which saw MMEA’s asset KM Kota Kinabalu and Permata Hidro from the Malaysia Marine Department being dispatched to the scene to contain the spread of the oil spill,” he added.

He also announced yesterday (July 27) that the search and rescue operation’s forward base at the Sebuyau public jetty was closed and would only reopen once MV Tung Sung is refloated.

As of yesterday (July 27), the search and rescue operation was conducted within a total of 1,221.36 nautical square miles.