Need a wheelchair? Apply at Lanang MP service centre

SIBU (July 28): Lanang residents who need a wheelchair are encouraged to apply for one at the Lanang Service Centre.

Lanang MP Alice Lau said the provision of wheelchairs to the public is free.

“People in the Lanang parliamentary constituency who need wheelchairs are urged to apply for them from my service centre,” she said in a post on her official social media on Tuesday.

According to her, the public can submit an application for such assistance from her service centre at any time.

“I have allocated a certain amount of funds for wheelchair assistance to the people in my area.

“Therefore, patients and people with disabilities in the Lanang parliamentary constituency who are in need are expected to make an application to my service centre,” she said.

She explained further that the public can send a copy of MyKad, medical verification letter and related photos to the service centre to make an application and verification.

“After approval, we will give them free wheelchairs,” said the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat II.

Lau added that such assistance is one of her welfare responsibilities to the people of Lanang constituency.