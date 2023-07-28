Organisers making final tweaks to perfect tomorrow’s decorated floats parade at Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING (July 28): Last night’s rehearsal for the 2023 decorated floats parade at the Kuching Waterfront was rated 80 per cent by Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He said organisers have identified improvements to be made for the event, which will start at 8.15pm tomorrow.

“There are a few things we need to change; hence we will have a briefing after this rehearsal to improve the weaknesses seen tonight (last night),” he told reporters.

He found the huge crowd witnessing the rehearsal to be an encouraging sign that the actual event would be well received.

He pointed out this year’s event would also be very meaningful for Sarawakians as it marks the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

“In that regard, we would like to welcome everyone, especially all Sarawakians of multi races and religions to come en masse to witness the parade,” he said.

A total of 20 decorated floats representing various ministries, agencies, and private companies will take part in the parade where a crowd of between 5,000 and 10,000 is expected.

On Monday, Henry told a press conference that jetskis and perahu tambang would also join the floating parade.

The floats will begin from Pengkalan Abok accompanied by background music.

Sarawak-born artistes Hafiz Suip and Dayang Nurfaizah are set to perform later in the night.

The last floating parade was held at the Kuching Waterfront in 2013 to commemorate the 50th Malaysia Day celebration.