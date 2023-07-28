Sabah to do research and development on seaweed

KOTA KINABALU (July 28): The Sabah Fisheries Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaya (UM) to carry out research and development on utilising local seaweed for various uses.

State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said aside from the sharing of expertise and providing support in various aspects such as logistics, the MoU will also look into ways to develop the seaweed industry as it shows huge potential.

“I hope that the collaboration will provide us with new knowledge and bear more fruits, specifically in figuring out new uses and nutritional values of seaweed as well as possibly uncovering new species not only for consumption but also for other uses such as medical and cosmetics.

“We do not want to limit this collaboration to just seaweed, so it is also hoped that we can expand to also include coral reefs here, which are currently facing extinction due to fish bombing activities. Coral, just like seaweed, has a high value as it is part of the ocean’s ecosystem and biodiversity,” he said during the MoU signing at Wisma Pertanian here on Friday.

Jeffrey said seaweed is among the highest contributing commodities in the country’s fisheries sector, contributing 56 percent to the national aquaculture earnings, at the same time providing jobs to more than 1,554 seaweed farmers.

He said Sabah’s East Coast is its main contributor of seaweed exports, with Semporna contributing 90 percent, followed by Tawau at 7.8 percent, while the rest is split between Kunak, Lahad Datu, Tuaran and Sandakan.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that Sabah is the only state in Malaysia to export the Eukeumatoid seaweed species.

Meanwhile, UM vice chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Dr Shaliza Ibrahim said as an institute of higher learning, the university not only wants to create academic impact but also socioeconomic impact through this collaboration.

She said the MoU signing will allow them to have that impact by providing opportunities for communities in Sabah’s coastal area to get involved in aquaculture and marine culture to increase their economic level.

Shaliza also stressed the prospects of the seaweed industry for the nation.

“At the moment, Malaysia is the third largest producing country for the seaweed type Kappaphycus. This seaweed produces carrageenan, a substance used in various industries such as food and cosmetics. Even the toothpaste we use to brush our teeth uses carrageenan as an emulsifier.

“In short, we think the seaweed industry has huge economic potential. According to a market research by Bloomberg, it is projected that this industry will reach USD 1.18 billion in terms of value. With Sabah’s strategic location and ecosystem, there is a big opportunity to develop and expand this industry.

“UM is committed to this endeavour through the MoU signing, as we are able to provide the fundamental knowledge and Research and Development (R&D) to develop a new seaweed strain which is needed to expand cultivation. We are also interested to look into how we can increase the livelihood of the local communities,” she said.