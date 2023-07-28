Sarawak’s Willyien bags boccia national circuit gold medal

KUCHING (July 28): Sarawak’s boccia athletes enjoyed a fruitful outing at the National Boccia Circuit first leg, which ended at the Kampung Pandan Paralympic Centre of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The 12-member team managed by Sarawak Boccia Association secretary Chi Poh Yung captured one gold, three silver, and one bronze during the five-day competition.

Willyien Cliff Honseng bagged the gold in the BC1 Male, while the silver medals were delivered by Nur Aishah in the BC1 Female, Sheirviana Mathew in the BC3 Female, and Jervis Chi in the BC3 Male.

The sole bronze was contributed by Muhd Nur Sharizan in the BC1 Male.

“Congratulations to our athletes and well done to the rest of our athletes. Let’s work harder for our next circuit. Agi hidup, agi ngelaban!” said Chi.

He said the overall performance of the state athletes was good as most of them performed based on their normal performance.

“What we need to do after the training is to strengthen some of the throwing techniques to ensure athletes are able to hit the jack balls and score points.

“On top of that, our athletes need to train to face all kinds of competition environment such as noises from the audience, excessive shouting of opponents supporters, or unnecessary disturbance on the court,” he said.

Chi said he is happy to see some good talents performing very well despite their first appearance at a meet.

He cited Kuching’s Muhd Nur Sharizan, who delivered a medal by defeating more experience opponents despite it being just his second circuit.

Zulkarnain Malateh from Miri also managed to enter the quarterfinal in his debut.

As for Willyien, also from Kuching, five years of involvement in the sport finally saw him become a national champion.

Willyien was also one of the athletes who competed at the Para Sukma 2018 in Perak.

“This clearly shows that with strong will and determination, we can achieve success.

“We are also happy to see two Sarawakians Angelina Lawas and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman had won in their respective category under National Sports Council (MSN) team.

“We feel proud to see more and more Sarawak athletes representing Malaysia in international meets,” said Chi.

He added a post-mortem will be conducted to prepare well for the second leg of the circuit in November and Para Sukma 2024.

Chi thanked the Sarawak government and Welfare Department for their strong support since the association’s establishment in 2018.

“Without the department’s support, we cannot go so far to bring glory to Sarawak and Malaysia,” he added.