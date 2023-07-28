Six S’wakians drafted for SEA Age Group Water Polo Championship final selection

KUCHING (July 28): Six Sarawakians have been called up for final selection for the 45th SEA Age Group Water Polo Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia on Aug 24-26.

The players from Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) are Camellia Ang Yee Ern (14), Lavinia Clarissa Ascotia (15), 16-year-olds Casper Tan Ting Fung and Sara Tham Kar Mei, and 17-year-olds Faustina Kow Hooi Xian and Penelope Jade Jing Ying Hopkins.

They will attend centralised training in Kuala Lumpur from today until July 31.

The Malaysia Swimming Federation intends to send two men’s teams and one women’s team to the championship.

Water polo is under Category B and would be self-funded with expenses reimbursed should there be medal achievement.

“I am so proud that our players have been nominated. I hope the opportunity will help to revive the popularity of water polo in Sarawak,” said PASC head coach Voon Yong Hui.

Voon and PASC are focused on providing the players with opportunities for growth and improvement.

They will also get to attend a year-end exchange training camp at the University of Western Australia in Perth.

The camp aims to provide a combination of sports, cultural immersion, skills development, and personal growth for the players.

By exposing them to the best facilities and advanced programmes in Australia, Voon said the players will be better prepared for future competitions.