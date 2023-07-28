Take advantage of govt scheme to buy house, Deputy Premier tells youths

KUCHING (July 28): Youths should take the opportunity to own a house as early as possible, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said it is the aspiration of the state government to assist individuals to own their own houses.

“Through the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS), a deposit assistance of 10 per cent or a maximum RM10,000 are given for affordable housing purchase deposits to first home buyers,” he said.

“The state government has allocated RM10,000 for those who wish to own their first house priced under RM300,000, but so far there were only 672 successful applications.

“As such, I would like to urge the young people to own their own house as soon as possible,” he said at the launching of The Rise Residence at Vivacity Megamall here today.

Citing HDAS’s current data, Dr Sim said a total of 672 applications for HDAS have been approved.

Out of the total of 821,500 affordable housing units as at 2020, he said a total of 626,700 units have been taken up, while the other 194,800 units are still available.

Meanwhile, for the Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS) of RM200 per month for a maximum of 36 months or three years, a total of 1,982 applications have been approved, he added.