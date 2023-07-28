Touting investment and aid to all Malaysians, Anwar says PN envious of ‘unity govt’s’ achievements

PORT DICKSON (July 28): Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders suffer from a “disease” known as envy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said last night on the fifth leg of his Jelajah Madani roadshow in Negeri Sembilan here.

He said PN leaders who were part of the previous federal government were envious of him and the work he has done.

“PN is envious, they have an envy disease. They said this unity government is a cruel government who doesn’t help Opposition states.

“Most recently Terengganu was hit by floods due to soil erosion. I immediately approved funds to help them.

“So is the unity government cruel?” Anwar asked a crowd of over a thousand Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters at their Jelajah Madani roadshow in the seaside town that was his last federal constituency before he relocated to Tambun in Perak in GE15 last November.

Apart from flood relief efforts, Anwar said many investors have chosen to come to Malaysia after the unity government was formed as there was political stability.

He cited Tesla’s recent investment in Malaysia as one of his investment achievements since becoming prime minister last November, noting that the electric vehicle company will set up its headquarters in Selangor this year.

“What lies am I telling? Who is Elon Musk? The richest man in the world and he chose to place a headquarters in Malaysia.

“These are works we have done, as investment is important for the country,” he said.

He added that he had also discussed bringing Starlink to Malaysia with Musk’s SpaceX company, and that it will likely be given to Negeri Sembilan.

“Those are the work we have done, since they asked what we have done,” he said, referring to rival PN leaders.

Anwar also told the crowd that when he channelled RM990 million to write off the Felda farmers’ debts, that it was a way of helping Malaysians.

“We have also approved to supply 2,800 unit street lamps in Felda settlement areas.

“Recently we also found that many Felda settlers had difficulty going to dialysis centres.

“So we have decided to build one dialysis centre in all Feldas and will be born by the government,” he added.

Tesla launched it line-up in Malaysia on July 20.

Negeri Sembilan is the fifth state in the Jelajah Madani tour leading up to the August 12 state polls. Nomination Day is tomorrow.

Also present at the Negeri Sembilan Jelajah Madani ceramah were BN leaders including Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

PH leaders present were DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Asyraf pledged Umno’s assistance to help PH candidates in the Negeri Sembilan state election in seats that were said to have faced some resistance from the Malay nationalist party’s supporters in the past.

“Where there are two candidates from Amanah, I will ensure that the ground machinery support them and help them win the two states,” Asyraf said, referring to Klawang and Paroi state seats.

Meanwhile, Loke said DAP has no problems with supporting Malays and their special position as stated in the Federal Constitution.

“We have no problems supporting the Malays and we are not against it or aid channelled to help them.

“If the government wants to help Felda settlers go ahead, no problem.

“But like the local government development minister said, if aid is given to Malays, the Chinese new villages should get it as well,” he said.

PH which includes DAP and BN, which includes Umno, will be working together in these state elections and are expected to go head-to-head with PN which includes Malay-based parties PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Malay Mail