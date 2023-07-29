5,300 liters of diesel seized from store in Tuaran

TUARAN (July 29): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Tuaran seized 5,300 liters of subsidised diesel from a store at Kampung Rugading here on Friday.

Tuaran KPDN enforcement officer Saripuddin Moleng said the operation was carried out following a tip-off and a three-day surveillance at the location around 11am.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 5,300 liters of diesel in a skid tank.

“Enforcement teams seized the skid tank and electronic pumps. Investigation shows the total seized items were valued at RM25,700,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Saripuddin said a local man was detained to facilitate investigation under Section 20(1) of the Supply Control Act 1961.