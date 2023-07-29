Saturday, July 29
570 candidates in six peninsula state polls, straight fights in 180 seats

Nation
Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh (left) speaking to the media today. – Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA (July 29): A total of 570 candidates are vying for the 245 seats up for grabs in the six state elections on Aug 12, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said 571 sets of nomination papers were received for the state polls but one was rejected.

The rejected papers were submitted by a person who wanted to stand as an independent candidate in the Kota Lama seat in Kelantan, he said.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, which will be held simultaneously with the state polls, will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PAS, he told a press conference here on the nominations for the state polls and parliamentary by-election.

“EC received 83 sets of nomination papers for the state polls in Kedah, Kelantan (97), Terengganu (66), Penang (95), Selangor (147), Negeri Sembilan (83) and two sets for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election,” he said. – Bernama

MORE TO COME

