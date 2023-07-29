Abg Jo: Riverfront facelift of Kuching Waterfront to Kpg No 5 to commence this year

KUCHING (July 29): The upgrading and beautification works along the Sarawak River bank from the Kuching Waterfront to Kampung No 5 at Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol here will begin this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In announcing this, he said the plans to uplift the city’s riverfront were already underway with an estimated cost of RM160 million and would take about four years to complete.

“Tonight (July 28), I want to announce that the Waterfront upgrading and beautification project stretching from Kampung Masjid and Brooke Dockyward here all the way up to the Satok area will begin this year.

“The cost of the project is RM160 million — the upgrading works will start by this year and we have already given an initial allocation of RM10 million this year. This will take approximately four years to complete; this is what I want to share with you here tonight,” he said at the launching of the Pertubuhan Anak Seni Bandarsah Kuching (PASBK) Community Hall building here at Jalan Ajibah Aboh on Friday night.

Abang Johari, who served as Satok assemblyman for 40 years, said this would give a glimpse of the old Kuching city, especially since the upgrading works to transform the old Brooke Dockyard into a handicraft centre similar to the Central Market building in Kuala Lumpur were near completion.

He said the beautification of the Sarawak River bank will not only revamp the face of the city’s riverine area but also the future landscape of the whole city.

“The construction work to transform the Brooke Dockyard into a central market is already ongoing and nearing completion. Once completed, Brooke Dockyard will become the Central Market,” he said, adding a similar project will be applied along Kampung Kudei up to the new housing site of Segedup.

“There is already a new road connecting E-Mart Matang directly to Segedup near Batu Kawah through the Tan Sri Sulaiman Daud Bridge.

“There, we will build a new housing area to accommodate villagers and once it’s complete, we can jog there and decorate the place with our creativity,” he said.