After GE15 rout, Amirudin eyes second-round knockout of Azmin in Gombak on August 12

GOMBAK (July 29): Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari today expressed confidence that Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition candidates will win all three seats under the Gombak state constituency.

He also said that this means that they will stop Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Datuk Azmin Ali from taking Hulu Kelang on August 12.

“We beat him last year and I am hopeful that we can beat him in the second round,” he told reporters after submitting his candidacy form here at SMK Sungai Pusu.

Amirudin said facing friends and former colleagues is the norm in the political world.

“In politics, we have to accept sometimes we are in different camps, and we will be facing each other in elections,” he said.

With PH and BN joining hands to work together in the state elections, Amirudin said the cooperation will boost their chances of winning next month.

Amirudin was announced as one of three candidates who will contest the Sungai Tua seat in the upcoming state elections.

He will face PN’s Hanif Jamaluddin, and Independent Suman Gopal, while Azmin is in a straight fight with PH’s Juwairiya Zulkifli for the Hulu Kelang seat.

The Election Commission (EC) has set August 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election.