Approximately five to seven days to refloat MV Tung Sung, says MMEA S’wak director

KUCHING (July 29): The operation to refloat the capsized MV Tung Sung will take approximately five to seven days, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus.

He said in a statement today that the operation to refloat the ship will resume on Sunday.

“At the moment, the search and rescue operation will be postponed until the MV Tung Sung is in its right position,” he said.

Zin Azman added that the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Kuching will continue to keep tabs on the whole operation until its full completion.

“Once the ship is refloated, MRSC Kuching will coordinate the search onboard the ship together with other agencies,” he said.

Zin Azman said the MMEA is disheartened over the incident and hopes that the victims’ family and friends will remain strong during this difficult period.

He also expressed gratitude to the fishermen who discovered the bodies of three victims on July 22, which led to the discovery of the fourth victim at a later time on the same day.

On July 27, the search and rescue was conducted within a total of 1,221.36 nautical square miles within the area and nearby shorelines of Pulau Burung in Sebuyau.

Onboard the ship, which capsized on July 19, were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, and Tun Lin Oo; as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.