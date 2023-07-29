Cops tracking down suspect who hurled stones at PAS HQ in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that police have received a report in connection with a man hurling stones at the PAS Headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut here, causing the glass wall to break.

Razarudin said the incident occurred at 5.30am today and police are tracking down the suspect with the help of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“In the incident, the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, had made some noise before hurling the stones at the glass wall of the building. Guards on duty in the building witnessed the incident.

“Police are tracking the suspect and, Insya-Allah, we will track him down soon,” he told a special media conference on Ops Cantas in conjunction with the state elections in Bukit Aman here today.

Police, he said, are reviewing the close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the nearby areas to assist in their investigation to identify the suspect.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Earlier this morning, PAS lodged a police report after one of the glass walls in the PAS Headquarters was broken by stones hurled by a man just a few hours before the nomination process for the six state elections began. – Bernama