Eight including children left homeless after house fire in Sibu

SIBU (July 29): Eight people were left homeless after their house at Kampung Jeriah here were razed in a late afternoon fire today.

The victims comprised three adults and five children. No injuries and casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Fire (Bomba) operations centre, a team of firefighters from Sungai Merah and Sibujaya fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the house had already been completely destroyed.

“The gutted house was located about 270 meters through the rundown wooden walkway from the main access route.

“The owner of the house was not at home at the time of the incident. There were no injuries nor casualties reported in the incident,” Bomba said.

Firefighters used an offensive firefighting approach to douse the fire, and brought it under control within five minutes of the first discharge of water, before it was completely put out.

The cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.