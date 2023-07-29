Elderly man killed after being struck by motorcycle while crossing road in Sibu

Saturday, July 29
By Jane Moh on Sarawak
SIBU (July 29): An 87-year-old man died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road at Jalan Sungai Bidut here July 28.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli who confirmed the case said the accident happened around 1.20am Friday.

The deceased, identified as Hii Chi Mee, was crossing the road when he was knocked down by a 36-year-old male motorcyclist who was heading towards the town area.

The victim who suffered serious injuries died at the hospital at 12.20pm that same day.

The motorcyclist, meanwhile, suffered a broken left arm.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

