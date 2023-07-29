Five detained after man dies following fight in Putatan

PENAMPANG (July 29): Police have detained five persons to assist investigation following a fight which resulted in the death of a man in Putatan on Thursday.

Acting Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Samny Newton said investigation revealed all those involved were under the influence of alcohol and there was a disagreement which resulted in a fight around 7.08am.

One of the men involved in the fight, aged 28, was found dead after he returned home, said Sammy in a statement on Saturday.

The body has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Police have classified the case as sudden death but a thorough investigation is underway to determine the actual cause of death.

Sammy advised the public not to upload any invalid material on the case in social media which could only cause public anxiety.