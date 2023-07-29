Four students receive RM1,000 study incentive each from Bukit Assek Service Centre

SIBU (July 29): Four students received study incentives of RM1,000 each from Bukit Assek Service Centre here today.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, who gave away the incentives, said the recipients were students from the B40 group who have furthered their studies at both public and private institutions of higher learning.

“This is the first group to receive such aid. More will follow,” he said, adding the purpose of the assistance was to reduce the burden of parents in furthering their children’s studies.

Chieng said he deliberately delayed the granting of the incentive because he wanted the SPM and STPM graduates to have equal opportunities to receive them.

He also encouraged the incentive recipients to continue their studies up to the highest level and, if possible, to serve in their hometown upon graduation.

He urged those eligible to receive the assistance to come to the Bukit Assek Service Centre to apply for assistance, or call them on 084-313566.