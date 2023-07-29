German-Iban lass from Kuching crowned Miss International Sarawak

KUCHING (July 29): Eighteen-year-old Aaliyah Wunsch was crowned the first Miss International Sarawak after besting 12 other finalists from all over the state for the coveted title at the grand finals of the inaugural beauty pageant at The Waterfront Hotel here Friday night.

Fondly known as ‘Aali’, the Kuchingite of German-Iban descent walked away with RM8,000 worth of cash and RM15,000 worth of treatments in kind from BH Clinic as well as a bouquet, sash and crown.

She said she felt as though she was ‘dreaming’ when it was announced she won the title.

“This is my first ever pageant and I was very surprised – I felt like I was dreaming when I won the title.

“Everyone is a winner here and I want to thank all the contestants for making this journey very meaningful for me,” she said, adding she plans to save the prize money to further her studies.

With the win, Aaliyah will represent Sarawak at the Miss International Malaysia pageant scheduled to be held in September.

“I am very excited for the next competition, although I believe that it will be quite a difficult one competing against new faces; but I hope that I can make new friends just like I did here.

“This competition was tough for me, as I was one of the youngest and am inexperienced in pageantry. But after winning this competition, I feel that I have potential for the next one,” she said.

On her advocacy, which is to help Malaysians obtain higher education, Aaliyah said she hopes to be able to assist those especially from the low-income group to have more freedom in what they want to be and to pursue their dreams.

“After winning this competition, I will be in more contact with the state director with the hope of bringing the issue of inaccessibility to education among families of different income to a greater concern with relevant parties.

“Also, I want to further promote Sarawak all over Malaysia and the world, and teach them more about our culture and heritage,” she said.

Meanwhile, the first runner up was awarded to Hannah Musa, 23, who received RM5,000 worth of cash and RM8,000 worth of treatments in kind from BH Clinic, while Joanna Eve, 21, came in third and received RM3,000 worth of cash and RM5,000 worth of treatments in kind from BH Clinic. They both received a bouquet, sash and crown as well.

Lee Min Qi, 23, and Jasie Yong, 22, were placed in the Top 5. Both Lee and Yong received RM1,000 worth of cash, a bouquet and a sash each.

The winners for subsidiary titles including Miss Popular, Best in Evening Gown, Miss Congeniality, BH Aesthetic Ambassador, Greenleaf Ambassador, Permai Rainforest Resort Ambassador, and Centexs Ambassador were also announced at the grand finals.

Other contestants for Miss International Sarawak 2023 were Clera Pungi, 26; Sasha Bella, 26; Maria Misha, 26; Maybelline Liew, 26; Glynnis Grace, 20; Fiona Teo, 18; Gracelyn Tigang, 20; and Alya Ameera, 25.

At the final coronation, all 13 finalists kicked off the opening round with a dance performance. The next round became more captivating as delegates wore a sports casual attire sponsored by Lea Sports Centre before completing the final round in the evening gown.

A Q&A session for the Top 5 finalists was also held.

The contestants were judged by Miss World Malaysia 1993 Datin Jacqueline Ngu, philanthropist Datin Janice Wan, Centexs Commercial general manager Shahren Yusri, Rozsalle Beauty Academy head Sarina Ali, Miss Tourism Malaysia 2007 Penelope Ling, celebrity singer Melissa Francis, Miss Cheongsam Sarawak 2016 Sapphire Wong, and Von Jolly Couture co-founder Dato Aaron Von Jolly.

The audience was treated to cultural dance performances by R&R Borneo Cultural and The Dance Academy Kuching as well as singing performances by local powerhouse singers Firdaus Materang and Valerie Thiam.

Miss International Sarawak 2023 is organised by the International Culture Association and is also sponsored by Sarawak Tourism Board, Waterfront Hotel, BH Clinic, Bus Asia, Centexs, Greenleaf Food and Beverage, Lola Thai, Lea Sports Centre, Miss Malaysia Pageant, Orchid Wood, Penns Pantry, Permai Rainforest Resort, Rozsall Beauty Academy, Sheryl Khoo Photography, The Dance Academy Kuching, and UM Printing.

The grand finals were officiated by Deputy Minister II of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who represented Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Miss International Sarawak state director Dato Raymond Jolly, Snowdan’s wife Datin Melinda Claudia Bucking-Lawan and Miss International Malaysia national director Jawad Khan were among those present.