Great prizes await top entries of ‘Enchanting Sarawak’ photography contest

SIBU (July 29): Attractive prizes await the top entries of the ‘Enchanting Sarawak, Capturing The Heart of Borneo Photography Contest 2023’.

Speaking at the launch in Paramount Hotel here yesterday, Photographic Society of Sibu Sarawak (PSS) president Peter Lee said for this competition, there would be five categories: ‘Culture’, ‘Adventure’, ‘Nature’, ‘Food’ and ‘Festivals’.

“The cash prizes for each category is RM3,000 for the winning entry, RM2,000 as the second prize, RM1,000 as third prize, and 10 consolation prizes each worth RM200.

“This competition is open to all Malaysians, and it is free of charge.

“The photos must be shot in Sarawak only. The deadline for submission of entries is this Sept 3.

“To participate, please scan the QR code or visit https://pss1952.org/,” he said in a press conference called after the launch.

In responding to a question, Lee said photos taken between 2018 and 2023 would also be accepted, as well as those taken using any visual recording devices.

“Any visual devices such as handphones, cameras and drones – we encourage everyone to utilise all these visual recording devices to create amazing photos.”

However, Lee advised prospective participants to avoid over-editing the photos to be submitted for the competition.

“Yes, you can do minor editing and touch-ups in terms of colour saturation and also slight cropping, to make the photos more decent,” he said, while outlining the rules.

Still on the competition, Lee said the core objective was to promote Sarawak as a fascinating tourism spot locally and globally via photography.

“The winning photographs will be exhibited to draw attention, and to increase the understanding and knowledge about Sarawak’s uniqueness, its diverse culture and nature abundance.”

Lee also acknowledged that with the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak for the second time, the PSS was able to organise this photography competition.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation towards the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund given by the ministry, in making this photography competition a huge success.

“This kind of collaboration should always be upheld in any activity that is capable of producing a generation that is creative, adventurous and generous in sharing experiences with the help of imaging technology.

“The Photographic Society of Sibu Sarawak is looking forward to collaborating with the ministry in the future, namely in organising more photography-related events locally and internationally, to uphold and promote Sarawak tourism,” he added.