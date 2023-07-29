Saturday, July 29
GRS, GPS leaders with PM on nomination day

Hajiji and Abang Johari accompany Anwar on nomination day.

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and his Sarawak counterpart Datuk Patinggi Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Abang Openg accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to support Unity Government candidates at three nomination centres for the Selangor state elections
here on Saturday.

The first stop was at SMK Sungai Pusu, the nomination centre for Sungai Tua, Gombak Setia and Hulu Kelang.

Pakatan Harapan is being represented by Keadilan in Sungai Tua and Hulu Kelang, and Umno in Gombak Setia.

The second stop was Selayang Municipal Council office, the nomination centre for Taman Templer, Kuang and Rawang, represented by Amanah, Umno and Keadilan,
respectively for the Unity Government.

Their last stop was Dewan Dato’ Ahmad Razali, the nomination centre for Bukit Antarabangsa and Lembah Jaya. Both seats are represented by Keadlan from PH.

Polling day in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pulau Pinang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan is on August 12.

