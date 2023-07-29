GRS supports Unity Government candidates

SEREMBAN (July 29): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor urged Sabah voters in the impending six states elections in the Peninsular to choose candidates from the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is standing behind Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and fully supports the Unity Government,” said Hajiji who is also chairman of GRS.

“It is crucial that Sabah voters, especially those voting in the coming six state elections in Semenanjung, pick Unity Government candidates to maintain the country’s political dynamics for a better future,” he said when meeting Sabah voters at the Royal Chulan Hotel here on Friday night.

Present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Haji Aminuddin Harun, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

“GRS declares its full support to the Unity Government because it is the best platform for a multi-racial country like Malaysia to move forward,” he said.

Hajiji also urged the people to reject racial slurs and religious bigotry used by the opposition as their campaign materials to canvas for votes in the state elections.

“Such tactic is detrimental to a plural country like ours, which will never guarantee Malaysia’s future,” he said.

He said that stability, one of the important factors for the country to progress, can only be achieved when the people are united and not blinded by racism and bigotry.

Hajiji, who is also president of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), said the special rights of the Malays are protected under the Constitution but still, this does not mean that the interests of other races in the country are ignored.

“The rights of the Malays, Bahasa Melayu as the official language, Islam as the official religion and the privilege of the Malay rulers are protected as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and it must be respected. However, we cannot deny the rights of other races in Malaysia.

“We in Sabah have been a good example of unity in diversity and solidarity because despite differences in race and religion, we have co-existed in harmony for so long regardless of political ideology, which is what the Unity Government is also promoting at the national level.

“Therefore, I call upon the people to support the Unity Government candidates in these state elections,” he said.

Among the GRS entourage at the event were deputy chairman Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, vice chairman Datuk Masiung Banah and information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Also present were Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, Pantai Dalit assemblyman Datuk Jasnih Daya, Tempasuk assemblyman Arshad Bistari, Tawau member of parliament Lo Su Fui and Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan.

Hajiji also took time to meet up and speak with Sabahans residing in Negeri Sembilan.