Man dies after bee swarm attack in Kpg Sebuak

KUCHING (July 29): A 63-year-old man with physical disabilities died after he was stung by a swarm of bees on various parts of his body in Kampung Sebuak, Jalan Landeh near here around 11am today.

According to sources, Bunsu Salleh was tending to their family farm in the village with another male relative when they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

It is believed that the duo had accidently disturbed the beehive while cutting grass in the farm.

After the attack, the duo managed to get help from their family members who called for an ambulance.

However, Bunsu was already unconscious when he arrived at the Sarawak General Hospital, and was pronounced dead after efforts to revive him went futile.

His relative, who is also in his 60’s, is currently being warded in the hospital’s Yellow Zone.