Mayor: Kuching Fest first night records 47,886 visitors, 5,000 more than last year

KUCHING (July 29): The much-anticipated Kuching Festival Fair 2023 has attracted a total of 47,886 visitors on its first day on Friday night, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said the figure achieved last night was 5,000 more than the first night of Kuching Festival Fair last year, reflecting the three-week long programme has become a major annual highlight of the Kuching city.

“Our theme this year is ‘Inclusive Community Towards a Sustainable City’, and I am proud that we, as one multi-cultural and multi-racial city, have upheld this spirit of peace and harmony amongst us over the last 60 years,” said Wee during the official opening ceremony tonight.

Wee pointed out the festival was organised this year not just to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Kuching’s elevation to city status, but also the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Officiating the opening ceremony was Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who said the Kuching Festival Fair 2023 serves as a get-together programme for Sarawakians, irrespective of race or religion, to cherish their identity as children of the Land of the Hornbill.

“Kuching Festival is indirectly becoming a celebration of any Sarawakian, no matter where you are, be it from Kuching or outside Kuching, or from Sarawak or beyond Sarawak,” said Dr Sim.

He also told the crowd that Kuching Festival Fair 2023 was not solely about the food component but it also features trade exhibitions and performances by local communities and international artistes.

Moreover, Dr Sim believed the Kuching Festival food fair offers opportunities for budding food entrepreneurs to market their products and explore the possibility of expanding their business to a bigger scale.

“You are not here to eat the usual ‘Sarawak laksa’ or ‘kolo mee’ but to try out the interesting food that sometimes can only be found here,” he said, adding the majority of the food operators are university students and part-time entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wee said the festival fair had grown leaps and bounds since its inception in the 1980s at Reservoir Park with about 10 food stalls before the venue was relocated to the current MBKS community hall’s compound.

“Last year, the Kuching Festival attracted more than 1 million visitors, patronising over 300 food and trade stalls that had set up business during the three-week long celebration.”

Nonetheless, he highlighted the festival was in fact a grand community-based event whereby all walks of life, from young to old, gather to enjoy the various activities line-up for the festival.

“The food fair is like a gastronomic adventure, where local delights stand next to international cuisines. It is a chance for young and budding entrepreneurs to take part in the food fair or trade exhibition and expand upon their enterprising spirit,” said Wee.

Representatives from MBKS’s friendship cities, namely Guro from South Korea, Asuke from Japan and Quanzhou and Zhenjiang from China, also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Kuching Festival Fair 2023 is running until Aug 20 and it features about 350 food stalls.

Among those in attendance was state Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting, MBKS councillor Kuching Festival 2023 organising chairman Mok Chuang Ping, and Chinese Consul-General in Kuching Xing Weiping.