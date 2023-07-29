Miri real estate broker loses RM391,000 to investment scam

MIRI (July 29): A real estate broker here was made RM391,000 poorer after being scammed into a non-existent investment scheme.

“On May 6 this year, the victim received a message in a group chat using the name KL Security Investment Communication Group 98, where there are 112 people in it,” said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said the 70-year-old man was introduced to several investment packages that purportedly can bring in lucrative profits.

The victim who was interested in the so-claimed lucrative returns then contacted the group leader who identified himself as Bob.

The victim was later asked to make tax payment to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) at the rate of 24 per cent from his first total profits.

“He was also asked to make other additional payment, tax profits and modal for investment,” said Mohd Azman.

In June this year, he said the victim took his savings from his Amanah Saham Nasional (ASB) and from the selling of his house and land to pay for the required additional payment.

Eleven transactions amounting RM391,000 were made by the victim to four different bank accounts, he disclosed.

On July 3, the victim had asked the suspect on his profits from the investment he had made but was later asked to make another payment for tax purposes.

It was then that the victim lodged a police report after suspecting that he could have been a victim of the fraudulent investment scheme, said Mohd Azman.