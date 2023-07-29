Missing man in search of edible shoots in Pakan found safe

PAKAN (July 29): A senior citizen who had gone missing in the jungle searching for edible shoots since Friday was found safe at a farm here today.

According to a press statement by Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station, the man identified as Ajai Dana, 69, was found unharmed at 2.15pm and was immediately brought to Pakan Health Clinic for a medical check up.

The man was said to have gone into the jungle at about 8am on July 28 and had failed to return home since then.

The villagers then conducted a search in the forest until 3am Saturday but could not find the man, prompting them to seek Bomba’s help to locate the missing man.

An emergency call was received at 10.06am this morning and a team from Bomba was then deployed to the victim’s longhouse about 33km away, it said.

Also involved in the search were 50 people from the village, four policemen and four civil defence officers.

The search operation ended at 4pm.