Over 100 attend Spina Bifida Awareness workshop in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 29): The Spina Bifida (SB) Awareness workshop ended its series in Sarawak yesterday after being held in six other states throughout the country since July last year.

The workshop here was jointly organised by Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Spina Bifida Association Malaysia (SIBIAM), District Action Group on Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (DASH), Rotary District 3300, Rotary District 3310 and Persatuan Profesional Rehabilitasi Sarawak.

Prior to this, it was held in Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Perak, Terengganu, Sabah and Penang, since July last year.

“This workshop served as a platform for the sharing of knowledge and networking between healthcare professionals and SB families. It aimed to engage and educate them as well as special education teachers and members of the community about the needs for multi-disciplinary care in SB,” said organising chairperson Dr Leong Be Kim.

The workshop was part of the DASH-SIBIAM nationwide SB awareness creation endeavour and is supported through the Rotary Foundation Global Grant GG1980839 as part of their humanitarian service to the community.

It ran as a full day event with two concurrent streams.

The first stream was targeted at healthcare professionals where scientific content on SB and its multidisciplinary management were discussed, while the other stream had information-sharing sessions and discussions with the adult SB clients, parents and caregivers with SB children as well as educationists.

Topics were aimed to educate and increase understanding of the SB condition as well as the prevention and management of its complications.

There were also hands-on therapy-based activities and bladder care workshops facilitated by occupational therapists, physiotherapists and paediatric nurses.

The highlight of the event was an experience-sharing session to bring families and healthcare professionals together for a better understanding of the challenges in raising a SB child or living with SB as well as the complexities of spina bifida care beyond the medical intervention in the hospital setting.

The workshop, which was attended by some 100 participants, was launched by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government at Chemsain Building in Rock Road here yesterday.

Dr Sim said the workshop was a celebration of coming together between various associations, professionals, and SB children with their parents in the spirit of social inclusivity, which is one of the pillars of Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We do not want to leave anyone behind. Each and every one of us must come together to play our role and do our part. This is how we can function well as a community and ensure Sarawak continues to prosper” he added.

Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and SIBIAM president Prof Dr Amaramalar Selvi Naicker were also present.