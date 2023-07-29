Pakatan-BN politicians turn out in force to support coalition candidates at Gombak nomination centre

GOMBAK (July 29): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the Gombak state seats have arrived at the nomination centre here, 30 minutes after Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates, to submit their candidacy forms.

The PH-BN coalition candidates who will stand for election are caretaker Selangor Menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in Sungai Tua, Juwairiya Zulkifli (Hulu Selangor) and Datuk Megat Zulkarnain (Gombak Setia).

The trio led a group of about 700 supporters from both parties to the nomination centre at SMK Sungai Pusu here.

Politicians from both coalitions began gathering here about an hour before the nomination centre was due to open

Among those sighted were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, former foreign minister Tan Sri Anifah Aman, former health minister Maszlee Malik and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Earlier, PN candidates, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Hilman Idham and Hanif Jamaluddin, who are vying for the same seats arrived together with their coalition chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Election Commission (EC) has set August 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election. — Malay Mail