Peninsula state polls: Muda’s Melanie Ting, 23, youngest candidate, PRM’s Ravinder Singh, 80, oldest

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) candidate Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin, at 23, has the distinction of being the youngest to contest in the state elections.

On the other hand, Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) chairman MS. Ravinder Singh, 80, is the oldest candidate in the polls involving Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election is also being held on the same day after the seat was declared vacant following the Terengganu Election Court’s decision to nullify the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in the 15th general election.

Melanie, who is also chief of staff of Muda’s Central Information Team will be involved in a three-cornered fight for the Bukit Antarabangsa seat in Selangor against Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohd. Kamri Kamaruddin and Shasha Lyna Abdul Latif from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In Pantai Jerejak in Penang, former teacher Ravinder Singh will be up against three other contenders – Fahmi Zainol (PH-PKR), Oh Tong Keong (PN-Gerakan) and Muda’s Loh Xiang Pin.

It will also be an all-family affair in some of the seats. In Negeri Sembilan, Barisan Nasional (BN) will be fielding former Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid in Juasseh and Mohd Isa’s son, Mohd Najib in Bagan Pinang.

Both will be in straight fights against PN candidates. Bibi Sharliza, who is also State Umno women’s chief, will be up against Bersatu’s Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith, while Mohd Najib will lock horns with Abdul Fatah Zakaria of PAS.

Other candidates carrying the family name are Nurul Syazwani Noh and Danni Rais, who will be representing PN in the Permatang (Selangor) and Klawang (Negeri Sembilan) seats respectively.

Nurul Syazwani, the daughter of former Selangor Umno chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar is facing Mohd Yahya Mat Sahri (PH-PKR) in a straight fight, while Danni will be in a three-cornered fight against Saiful Bahri Jaaman @ Sharman (Independent) and Datuk Bakri Sawir (PH-Amanah).

Early voting for the state polls and parliamentary by-election is on Aug 8 and polling is on Aug 12. – Bernama photo