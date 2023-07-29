Pullman Miri Waterfront commended for promoting wellness, health

MIRI (July 29): Pullman Miri Waterfront is commended for promoting wellness by organising a three-day ‘A Step into Wellness’ event starting yesterday.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said he was truly inspired by the commitment of the hotel in promoting wellness as well as creating a platform for individuals to prioritise their health and wellness,” he said at the launching ceremony yesterday.

His text speech was read by Councillor Ernest Goh who represented him at the event.

According to Lee, ‘A Step into Wellness’ was also a powerful movement that encouraged everyone to take proactive steps towards a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it is essential to pause, reflect, and invest in our physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” he said.

Lee also commended Pullman Miri Waterfront for its dedication in creating an event that not only promotes personal wellness but also supports the local community.

“I am delighted to learn that this event serves as a platform to showcase local SMEs and businesses, providing them with an opportunity to thrive and contribute to our growth,” he said.

He said the event carries a philanthropic mission, whereby parts of the proceeds generated from the event would be donated to Home for the Aged here.

Meanwhile, Pullman Miri Waterfront general manager Alan Tham in his welcoming address said A Step into Wellness was a unique event that brought together individuals, businesses and the community.

“We are delighted to have hosted the event that brought together individuals, businesses, and the community to promote well-being and support local entrepreneurs.

“It is our belief that by empowering SMEs, we contribute to the growth and sustainability of the local economy,” he added.

The event also witnessed the presentation of a mock cheque of RM10,000 from the hotel to the Home for the Aged.

“The amount goes towards supporting the noble cause of providing daily supplies for the elderly,” said Tham.

A Step into Wellness is a three-day event which focuses on promoting overall well-being and empowering SMEs. It is organised in partnership with Speed, Bulatan Park Runner’s Club, Miri Artisan Market and Aldrin’s Artistry Wedding.

The event from July 28 to 30, involves various activities including inspiring talks, and engaging experiences for participants of all ages.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting; Temenggong Yong Vui Seng representing Home for the Aged; chief operating officer of Interhill Group, Eric Tan; and Pullman Miri Waterfront assistant executive manager Andy Pian were also present at the launching ceremony.

In conjunction with the event, there will also be a charity run this Sunday, which would be flagged off by Pujut assemblyman and Mayor Adam Yii.

Over 300 runners have confirmed their participation.