RM990m is a different matter, Muhyiddin tells Anwar over Felda debt write-off

GOMBAK (July 29): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has insisted that he did no wrong in writing off of Felda settlers’ debts.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was either not briefed on the matter or just playing politics.

“This RM990 million that he signed is not writing off, that is a different matter. What we are talking about is the removal or writing off, in accounting terms, of the bad debts which Felda settlers over the years have not paid.

“Just like any other company, someone borrows without repaying, of course, the auditor will recommend that the debt be written off.

“When debt is written off, it basically means you can’t expect money to come in, you just write off, there is no money that had to be put in as a replacement of the write-off, it’s just a normal accounting procedure.

“So I defend it, because I didn’t use it as an opportunity to claim credit. Did you hear about this before?” Muhyiddin told reporters at the Hulu Kelang state election nomination centre here today. — Malay Mail

