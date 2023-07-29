Seek aid from Unifor for St Theresa Pastoral Centre Serian project, rep tells committee

KUCHING (July 29): The building committee of the new St Theresa Pastoral Centre in Serian has been advised to seek assistance from the Unit for Other Religion (Unifor).

This was among the suggestions presented by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus during a courtesy call by the committee to his office on Thursday.

The committee in a statement yesterday said its treasurer Anthony Taguk had briefed the assemblyman on the progress of the project.

Parish Pastoral Council special function committee chairman Dennis Edwin, meanwhile, briefed John on the various upcoming activities, which include the project’s launching, fundraising dinner, and parish joggerton.

Members of the public wishing to contribute towards the construction of the centre can do so at the Serian Parish Office, or via the St Theresa Pastoral Centre Fund (Hong Leong Bank 03300013158).