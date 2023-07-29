Sekuau folk to send memo to PM, Premier concerning Felcra’s failure (Video)

SIBU (July 29): The Sekuau Area Development Committee (JPKS) will send a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Sarawak Premier, which among others, calls for the setting up of a special body to investigate and resolve the long pressing issues besetting the palm oil scheme participants.

Its chairman, councillor Henry Kanyan, said they hoped to send the memorandum to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in two weeks’ time.

He said the memorandum would contain information on why Sekuau folk have rejected the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

Henry alleged that Felcra had failed to fulfill its promises to bring development to the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme for the past 30 years, which compelled them to initiate such a move.

“There was a discussion with the management of Felcra Sekuau on July 10, where Penghulu (Andrewson Ngalai) and several of our (JPKS) committee members were present. But sadly, until today, we have yet to get any response from the discussion.

“Maybe, the Felcra Sekuau management did get in touch with their top management but until now, they have not come back to us on what we have highlighted.

“We need to highlight the voice of the people in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme,” he told reporters after staging a peaceful protest against Felcra at Dewan Penghulu Balang in Sekuau near here today.

About 50 people, including headmen (tuai rumah) representing the 404 participants of Felcra oil palm programme in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme, took part in the protest.

Prior to the protest, there was also a miring ceremony at another location to show the people’s seriousness to reclaim what is due to them.

“We will have a meeting after this (protest), and perhaps, to get all the 404 participants to come up with a memorandum touching on issues such as dividends, Felcra’s failure to manage the plantation well, no social-economic development, no education benefits to children (in this resettlement scheme), and so on,” Henry said.

He also revealed that the committee had asked their lawyer to institute legal proceedings against Felcra.