Sibu man unscathed after car collides into parked lorry

SIBU (July 29): A 54-year-old man was unhurt after the car he drove rammed into the back of a broken lorry parked beside the road at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman early Saturday morning.

According to the Sibu Central Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station in a statement, they received the emergency call at 2.58am and immediately dispatched their team to the scene.

When the team arrived at 3.15am, the driver was still trapped inside his vehicle.

Upon inspection, the driver did not suffer any other injuries apart from experiencing pain in his back.

The rescue team managed to open the driver’s door using a hydraulic cutter and spreader, and successfully extricated the victim.

The victim was then handed over to health officers from the Health Ministry for further treatment and inspection.