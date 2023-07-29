Sibu Street Parade on Aug 12 to involve 2,000 participants

SIBU (July 29): Some 2,000 people representing 60 contingents are set to take part in the Sibu Street Parade this Aug 12, held in connection with ‘Sarawak 60 Years of Independence’ celebration.

According to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, also the programme’s organising chairman, the 2km route starts at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 and ends at the Chuang Corridor of Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1.

Carrying the theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak), the event is jointly organised by SMC and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be the guest-of-honour, accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also the minister-in-charge of this event.

“Contingents will converge on Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 at 5pm that day. They (contingents) comprise schools, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government bodies and JKKKs (village security and development committees).

“Dato Sri Abdul Karim will perform the flag-off at 7pm. The Premier is expected to arrive at 8pm.

“There will also be live concert and fireworks,” Izkandar told The Borneo Post yesterday, adding that the rehearsals would be carried out on Aug 10 and 11.

“Since it is an event for the central region of Sarawak, we expect that people from the nearby towns will come for the street parade.

“There will be popular artistes performing at the concert – the emcee Fir Affandi and Ms Juan, Band HyperAct, Airliftz, and Ramles Walter,” he said.

Moreover, Izkandar said the event would also help promote Sibu as a key tourist destination.

“The point is to bring everyone together celebrating Sarawak’s 60 Years of Independence.

“The Sarawak government is making an effort to ensure that everyone across the state can celebrate the event, not just those in Kuching.”